John Mills Orchestra Logo

logo instrument trumpet
A little logo I've been playing with for one of the big bands that I play in. The leader of the group plays trumpet so I tried to incorporate the instrument into the logo, with I think fair results. Any constructive criticism would be appreciated. Thanks!

Posted on Jun 11, 2012
