Indy Girl Boss Event Collateral

Indy Girl Boss Event Collateral event marketing girl boss entrepreneurs branding entrepreneur female event artwork event brand design
Had the pleasure of creating some event branding for an upcoming event Whirlaway Marketing is co-hosting. Check it out!

Join us for an evening filled with inspiring entrepreneurial female voices and the chance to mix and mingle with other local #GirlBosses doing big things.

Interested in attending? Register here - https://www.eventbrite.com/e/indy-girl-boss-meetup-achieving-your-career-goals-by-growing-a-network-tickets-56122705523?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Indianapolis-based brand and digital designer.

