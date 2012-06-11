Derrick Kempf

Andretti Autosport web design buttons tabs go daddy
Designed/built out the site for Andretti Autosport, after they re-branded, on Go Daddy’s Website Tonight® content management system, which also included a custom Flash animated banner. Site live from 2009 to 2011.

Posted on Jun 11, 2012
