Mpumelelo Macu

Wacom Tablet

Mpumelelo Macu
Mpumelelo Macu
  • Save
Wacom Tablet icons
Download color palette

I was thinking of what the best icon would be for design work and I thought a wacom tablet would do the job.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2012
Mpumelelo Macu
Mpumelelo Macu

More by Mpumelelo Macu

View profile
    • Like