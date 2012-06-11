Luna Portnoi

Art work for Heineken

Luna Portnoi
Luna Portnoi
  • Save
Art work for Heineken paint painting graffiti art rainbow detail pattern texture spray luna portnoi
Download color palette

Working and having fun! Hope you enjoy the art work and the video i did for heineken "future bottle" :)
Video for heineken @enjoy the video
More of this work

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2012
Luna Portnoi
Luna Portnoi

More by Luna Portnoi

View profile
    • Like