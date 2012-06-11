Israel Sundseth

Crystal Castles.

Israel Sundseth
Israel Sundseth
  • Save
Crystal Castles. 8 bit concert flyer gig
Download color palette

Detail from a flyer for Crystal Castles. Done in an 8-bit style to match the band's aesthetics.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2012
Israel Sundseth
Israel Sundseth

More by Israel Sundseth

View profile
    • Like