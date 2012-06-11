Becca Clason

Daring Adventure - On Wander

Daring Adventure - On Wander on wander wander adventure lettering travel
"Life is either a daring adventure or nothing." -Helen Keller

Here's a farther-out crop. Grateful to have been a little part of this project. Check out the full version of mine, the other postcards on the site, and download some iPad or iPhone wallpapers: http://blog.onwander.com.

Posted on Jun 11, 2012
