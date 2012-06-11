Yossi Belkin

Messes Of Dresses #4

Yossi Belkin
Yossi Belkin
Hire Me
  • Save
Messes Of Dresses #4 logo mark brand peace hand dresses women fashion
Download color palette

Still pushing this one...

E15b7c339a6cda1e771fa037745b55fd
Rebound of
Messes Of Dresses #3
By Yossi Belkin
View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2012
Yossi Belkin
Yossi Belkin
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Yossi Belkin

View profile
    • Like