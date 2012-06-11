Becca Clason

Daring Adventure Crop - On Wander

"Life is either a daring adventure or nothing." -Helen Keller

Here's a close-up crop on some of the letters of my contribution to the On Wander Postcard Project. See the large version here: http://blog.onwander.com/post/24902131194/life-is-an-adventure-becca-clason

Posted on Jun 11, 2012
