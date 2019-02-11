Good for Sale
Knitted Scarf Mockups Set

Knitted Scarf Mockups Set handmade christmas textile fabric clothes knit garment casual cold muffler woolen clothing wool winter scarf accessory mock up download psd mockup
Knitted Scarf Mockups Set

$4.99
Product includes:
• psd with folded scarf (side and top view);
• psd with unfolded scarf (side and top view);
• displacement maps;
• help files (video tutorials);

Editable elements:
• scarf color and design;
• glossiness;
• shadows;
• background color and design;

