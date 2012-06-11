Kaitlin Mueller

Part of a Map

Kaitlin Mueller
Kaitlin Mueller
  • Save
Part of a Map school house ferris wheel trees map etc.
Download color palette

Here is a screen shot of part of a map I am working on for a client. Colors will change slightly and more will be added. Thoughts would be awesome.
© Toolbox Creative

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2012
Kaitlin Mueller
Kaitlin Mueller

More by Kaitlin Mueller

View profile
    • Like