First iPhone app iphone app ux ios interface ui apple application
Really simple design for app that calculates your actual consumption. Just for practice. I have no ios developer for this.

full: http://navrhy.viktorhanacek.cz/show.php?id=54

Posted on Jun 11, 2012
