An Apple A Day apple alphabet letter graphic vector illustration fruit
Was eating an apple.. and decided to draw an apple. Thought it would be cool to create some very simple illustrations that eventually get put on one large poster. But for now, just an A.

Posted on Jun 11, 2012
