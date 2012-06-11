Trending designs to inspire you
Working on the sidebar for my latest portfolio design. Twitter and Dribbble logo are right from their About/Branding pages, and the Email glyph is from this icon/glyph set. Will probably make my own glyph for this eventually.
Header text is Helvetica Neue Bold (along with the link text), and the tagline/description text is DIN Next LT Pro, both the regular and medium italic variants.
Each link will have similar rollover styles, with the text changing to a more descriptive title. Probably will play with a CSS3-based "flip" rollover transition for fun.