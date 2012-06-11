Konrad Kolasa

F4M

F4M icon imac mac flip4mac
Some time ago I had a willingness to create an icon... opened my Applications and found name "Flip4Mac". It inspired me to make something for this.
I know you see this work is partly inspired by icon of @novikoff (Dmitry Novikov).

What do you think about this concept? Icon still needs a bit polishing.
See a bigger version: http://cl.ly/433U0z1g2F470R0l2P0I

Posted on Jun 11, 2012
Digital Product Designer – Tooploox, PDStudio.
