FL Technics — Motion Exploration

Had the pleasure of remaking the official website for FL Technics — a global provider of aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services .

The project called for a complete revamp in both style and architecture. We’ve spent a fair bit of time searching for the right visual tone, ranging from colours to icons, from hover states to reveal animations, from photos to a dynamic map of the company’s infrastructure around the globe.

The challenge was to maintain the look and feel of a rightfully respected player in the global aircraft maintenance market, all the while providing it a modern, approachable personality, and a smooth browsing experience.

