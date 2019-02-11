🎟️Designers, T-minus 7 DAYS! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello Friends,
Everyone Listens to the Songs. But there are certain peoples who listen for the instrument beats behind the songs. So here I came up with the new design for the mobile app, where we can Listen for instrument beats and tunes. Hope You Like it...
And Looking for your comments...