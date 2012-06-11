Brandon Jacoby

iOS App — Profile View

Brandon Jacoby
Brandon Jacoby
  • Save
iOS App — Profile View ios app iphone iphone app profile view profile view blue cover photo social social network photo photo sharing
Download color palette

Check out the full view!

Over the weekend, I wanted to get some serious iOS design practice in. This is what I came up with.

I would REALLY appreciate feedback on this.
Thanks! :)

Update: Just some clarification; although there was some inspiration from @Eric Hoffman shot (http://drbl.in/enbH), I had no intention at all of copying his designs.
--
Follow me on Twitter

Brandon Jacoby
Brandon Jacoby

More by Brandon Jacoby

View profile
    • Like