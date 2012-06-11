Alexis Porhiel

Ink dot logotype

Alexis Porhiel
Alexis Porhiel
  • Save
Ink dot logotype design project logo
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2012
Alexis Porhiel
Alexis Porhiel
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Alexis Porhiel

View profile
    • Like