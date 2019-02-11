Ume Habiba
Smart Sapien Logo

Ume Habiba for Troon Team
Smart Sapien Logo vector flat icon design branding technology blockchain logo
Hi All,

Blocks+S+Nodes
Experimenting the logo for Block Chain Technology.

I hope you guys like it.

Posted on Feb 11, 2019
