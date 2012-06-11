Welcome Screen

Hi all, here is the first share from this project. I can't show the logo yet, so I just wrote "secret" with Wisdom Script (Thanks Lost Type).

This is the first screen welcomes user. The slides are gonna show some screenshots from the app and the description below logo is gonna change to explain current slide. For now I use @kerem 's happy family photo, btw thank you Kerem for letting me use it.

Comments are much appreciated! Thanks,

