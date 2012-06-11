Oykun Yilmaz

Welcome Screen

Oykun Yilmaz
Oykun Yilmaz
Hire Me
  • Save
Welcome Screen iphone ios button orange clean minimalist pastel slide ui mobile bullet swipe slideshow
Download color palette

Hi all, here is the first share from this project. I can't show the logo yet, so I just wrote "secret" with Wisdom Script (Thanks Lost Type).

This is the first screen welcomes user. The slides are gonna show some screenshots from the app and the description below logo is gonna change to explain current slide. For now I use @kerem 's happy family photo, btw thank you Kerem for letting me use it.

Comments are much appreciated! Thanks,
Twitter

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2012
Oykun Yilmaz
Oykun Yilmaz
Building kutu[dot]it for creatives.
Hire Me

More by Oykun Yilmaz

View profile
    • Like