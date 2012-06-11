MIKE AUSTIN

Vectology is Now A Reality

Vectology is Now A Reality
I am so glad to announce that Vectology.com is finally ready to go!
I hope you guys and gals enjoy my hard work :)
Here is the link http://www.vectology.com/

Posted on Jun 11, 2012
