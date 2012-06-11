Zendesk for retailers

Bob Galmarini
Really excited to have the opportunity to work with the fine folks over at Zendesk for their new Retail customer service software header graphic. Have a look at it in action: http://www.zendesk.com/product/features/retail-customer-service-software

Posted on Jun 11, 2012
