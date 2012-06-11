Barak Tamayo

Here To Serve There | A Mission to be His Hands and Feet

Barak Tamayo
Barak Tamayo
Hire Me
  • Save
Here To Serve There | A Mission to be His Hands and Feet logo tshirt africa
Download color palette

Collaboration between Shawn Meek and Barak Tamayo. A logo and t shirt design done to help raise funds for a mission trip.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2012
Barak Tamayo
Barak Tamayo
Thinking Up. Great Ideas.
Hire Me

More by Barak Tamayo

View profile
    • Like