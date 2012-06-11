jwtdesign

Further work for new logo and project

jwtdesign
jwtdesign
Hire Me
  • Save
Further work for new logo and project logo typography retro
Download color palette
78cc53cf6479444d7e6285fa29c8b45c
Rebound of
new project logo sketch
By jwtdesign
View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2012
jwtdesign
jwtdesign
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by jwtdesign

View profile
    • Like