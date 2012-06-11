dan gneiding

O

dan gneiding
dan gneiding
  • Save
O o type custom shadow
Download color palette

Working on a new typeface for Lost Type... its gone be a big 'un.

8c47fe610ac5bb421d39891708a2bdd5
Rebound of
H
By dan gneiding
View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2012
dan gneiding
dan gneiding

More by dan gneiding

View profile
    • Like