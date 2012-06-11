Megan Mead

Wild West Illustration Part 2

Wild West Illustration Part 2 illustration texture design
A snippet of the finished illustration. I had a lot of fun playing with graphite shading to achieve a rough, grainy texture over the vector shapes.

Wild West Illustration
Posted on Jun 11, 2012
