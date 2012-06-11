Fedor Sosnin

Workshop On The Shore

Fedor Sosnin
Fedor Sosnin
  • Save
Workshop On The Shore cmaa workshop logo save the date card
Download color palette

A snippet from a Save The Date card i put together. Made their logo in 2007.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2012
Fedor Sosnin
Fedor Sosnin

More by Fedor Sosnin

View profile
    • Like