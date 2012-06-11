dan gneiding

Binoculars &...

dan gneiding
dan gneiding
  • Save
Binoculars &... binoculars illustration type martini shag booze packaging ampersand
Download color palette

Another shot from this fun packaging project.

B8d15583f3635636bc857e67eb11d8c9
Rebound of
Bird Watching
By dan gneiding
View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2012
dan gneiding
dan gneiding

More by dan gneiding

View profile
    • Like