What if your Giraffe had a blues band?

What if your Giraffe had a blues band? giraffe logo animals type blues music hat
I thought your giraffe was awesome. So awesome, he would one day start his own blues band and they would need a logo.

Rebound of
Giraffe Logo
By Micah Lindenberger
Posted on Jun 11, 2012
