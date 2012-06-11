Face Your Giants Church Flyer and CD Template

© Copyright 2012 Creative Designs

This Face Your Giants Church Flyer and CD Label is sold exclusively on graphicriver, it can be used for your Sermons, Gospel Concerts, Youth programs, etc. In this package you’ll find 3 Photoshop files. All text and graphics in the files are editable, color coded and simple to edit. The file also has 5 one-click color options. Image of small boy is not included in the download file, link provided below.

Matching Sermon

Power to Face Your Giants by Randy Bataanon

“David said to Saul, “Let no one lose heart on account of this Philistine; your servant will go and fight him.” 1 Samuel 17:32

