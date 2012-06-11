Fran Dias

Another Draft of Moxie Doxie

Fran Dias
Fran Dias
  • Save
Another Draft of Moxie Doxie typography
Download color palette

Lightest weight of 7. Looking to experiment with low vertices and built in web optimization to increase the use of ligatures (although not visible) in common character sets. For example t and h become one character even though they will be visually represented the same so that the page that is being served is lighter.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2012
Fran Dias
Fran Dias

More by Fran Dias

View profile
    • Like