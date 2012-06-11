Design I did for a vinyl decal I want to put it on a wall of my living room.

Of course at the end it's going to be only black letters on the wall but I wanted to make a nice presentation :)

You can see it full here: http://xmadenyux.tumblr.com/post/24887071550/diseno-que-hice-para-plotearlo-y-ponerlo-en-una