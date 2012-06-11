Matthew D. Kenyon

Prized Possessions

Prized Possessions brand identity event photography
A recent fun project with The Hepworth Wakefield, for a Pecha Kucha night focussed on prized possessions.

Kitsch, seemingly worthless objects invite you to come along and find out more.

Posted on Jun 11, 2012
