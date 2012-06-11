Geldy

Theme for Bowtie

Geldy
Geldy
  • Save
Theme for Bowtie ui bowtie apple music player os x
Download color palette

I like "Bowtie" for OS X. Using Bowtie app everytime when I'm listening music. Thinking about to create my own theme for Bowtie. Here is my concept.

Media ui
Rebound of
Music Player UI freebie
By Geldy
View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2012
Geldy
Geldy

More by Geldy

View profile
    • Like