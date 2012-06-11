Ali Sisk

WWDC Upgrades

WWDC Upgrades
My hardware predictions for this years WWDC. I was thinking about it last night and decided to make a couple of Susan Kare inspired icons. I think we are going to see some announcements about upgraded MBP's and hopefully a new iPhone. What do you guys think?

Posted on Jun 11, 2012
