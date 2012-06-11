Caleb Khazoyan

iPad Restaurant Menu App

iPad app UI for a nearby Indian restaurant; designed as a personal project for my Graphic Design IV class. The task was to create a menu and packaging, so I opted to take a more liberal definition of "menu" and create an app for ordering food. It functions similarly to Twitter's iPad app, with several panels sliding out as the user selects an item.

Also see the iPhone version.

