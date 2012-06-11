Clay Cauley

Breezi

Clay Cauley
Clay Cauley
  • Save
Breezi breezi weather cesare clay app application ios design climacons
Download color palette

Breezi is a weather app in development by myself and Cesare Rocchi.

It is brutally simple and provides a clean and very minimal UI.

More to come.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2012
Clay Cauley
Clay Cauley

More by Clay Cauley

View profile
    • Like