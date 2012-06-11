Jerónimo Rocha

LES PAYSAGES

LES PAYSAGES caravan paysage miniatures cars voyage
A group of friends embark on a voyage across the countryside in their vintage cars and caravans. A short film in stop motion animation.

http://www.behance.net/gallery/LES-PAYSAGES/3900165

Posted on Jun 11, 2012
