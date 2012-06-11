STUDIO 4ORCE

Billy Knapper

I quite like how the icon looks but think I still need to work on the text - the white space next to the 'S' feels odd and the '4' looks like a 'H' and doesn't match the shape of the icon.

Posted on Jun 11, 2012
