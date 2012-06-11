Michele Rosenthal

Polar Bear Breakout

Michele Rosenthal
Michele Rosenthal
  • Save
Polar Bear Breakout illustration vector angry glass water polar bear snow globe tee shirt
Download color palette

For the next...14 hours, you can order this tee shirt here: madeinthenow.com

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2012
Michele Rosenthal
Michele Rosenthal
Freelance illustrator of colorful vector scenes

More by Michele Rosenthal

View profile
    • Like