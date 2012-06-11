Andrew Terpening

Leaf Lamp Sketch

leaf lamp sketch light lighting tree branch led
A little project that I'm working on. I'm going to make an LED lamp with some cool paper I got - find out more about it here - http://blog.aspecteleven.com

Posted on Jun 11, 2012
