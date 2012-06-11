Christina Sicoli

Bear Talk

Christina Sicoli
Christina Sicoli
  • Save
Bear Talk bear radio logo vector mountains animal black
Download color palette

My friend jokes about having a radio show where she talks about bears. Her dream is one step closer to reality. My boredom and procrastination of other work has led me to this. I think it needs something else.. maybe something radio-esque. Feedback?

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2012
Christina Sicoli
Christina Sicoli

More by Christina Sicoli

View profile
    • Like