Note Creation + Calendar

Note Creation + Calendar design ui app clean ios ui design iphone greyscale grey simple white ui clean ui
This is the note creation screen along with the calendar screen to go with it. The key was to make everything as simple as possible.

Posted on Jun 11, 2012
