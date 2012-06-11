WiLFRiEDs succesful unsuccesful award show 2012

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Sponsored by
PointCard
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn the full product design process…
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
WiLFRiED knows how it feels. You have a great idea (worthy of a golden lion), but unfortunately the jury was bribed or had a hangover. That’s why we’ve created a special award for all of you unrecognized geniuses. Because in the eyes of WiLFRiED everybody is a winner, even the not-winners. So wait no longer and go to facebook.com/HelloWilfried and choose your favorite ‘WiLFRiED succesful unsuccesful award 2012’. Be the first to tag yourself as one of them and claim your unique handcrafted WiLFRiED Lion.