WiLFRiEDs succesful unsuccesful award show 2012

WiLFRiEDs succesful unsuccesful award show 2012 advertising online print art direction
WiLFRiED knows how it feels. You have a great idea (worthy of a golden lion), but unfortunately the jury was bribed or had a hangover. That’s why we’ve created a special award for all of you unrecognized geniuses. Because in the eyes of WiLFRiED everybody is a winner, even the not-winners. So wait no longer and go to facebook.com/HelloWilfried and choose your favorite ‘WiLFRiED succesful unsuccesful award 2012’. Be the first to tag yourself as one of them and claim your unique handcrafted WiLFRiED Lion.

Posted on Jun 11, 2012
