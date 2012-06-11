José

stamp.

José
José
Hire Me
  • Save
stamp. logo wordmark typography script personal stamp
Download color palette

As a lot of you already know, my wonderful friend @Gert van Duinen created a personal logo for me. ♥
(http://dribbble.com/shots/586220-Jos)
I'm so happy with it and last week I ordered a stamp of it. Here's a snapshot of the result!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2012
José
José
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by José

View profile
    • Like