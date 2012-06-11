Friðlaugur Jónsson

Old dogs

I had my painting teacher back in art school - who hardly knew how to use a mouse - sit down with a cheap Trust tablet and Photoshop. All I did was tell him where the brush and colors were and he just started painting. I kept the file as a reminder to my self that it's all about skill :)

Posted on Jun 11, 2012
