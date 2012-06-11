Kaspars Milbergs

Identity

Identity logo identity mountains branding clean
We are searching our new identity. Those 2 triangles is symbolizing letter "W".

Here is a larger preview - http://cl.ly/0o431Q3a0R2q3Z0a0z0e

What do you think?

Posted on Jun 11, 2012
