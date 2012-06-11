Other colour options

Sam Dunn

Just playing around with more colour options, the deadline for the comp was really tight so I didn't get as much colouring time as I'd like to.

Will probably lighten this up a bit for screen printing if it gets through to the exhibition! 

Posted on Jun 11, 2012
