"B for Brooklyn" Experiment

"B for Brooklyn" Experiment lettering handwritting sketch typography type custom type hand drawn
Started to work on a new experiment with the word "Brooklyn" and began with the letter B. Wanted something a bit medieval and calligraphiy but not too much so I came out with this sketch. Now I am going to work on the other letters (not caps) and see where it is going. Maybe I will change that B regarding to the rest of the word. Don't know yet ;-)

Posted on Jun 11, 2012
